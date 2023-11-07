Aldi in urgent recall over Hallowe'en tealight holder, Bedford shoppers warned

Did you treat yourself to one?

Did you buy this tealight holder from Aldi?

Recognise this? Well, if you treated yourself to this tealight holder for the Hallowe'en festivities, Aldi needs you to return it pronto.

The white ceramic pumpkin with a silver top could give you a nasty burn.

According to the blurb on the Trading Standards website, “the product presents a risk of burns as use of larger longer burning tealight could result in the product overheating and the ceramic cracking”.

And added: “The product does not meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.”