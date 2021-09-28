Company to recruit 100 HGV drivers in Bedford

Logistics specialists Whistl is launching a driver academy to train the next generation of HGV drivers - and it's recruiting in Bedford.

It's providing HGV apprenticeships to anyone over 18 with a driving licence - and is also offering roles for those who either drive the companies vans or are working in a warehouse while undergoing their HGV training.

Whistl is offering to pay for Class 1 training for those who already have a Class 2 licence. It is also offering to pay for the Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC) for those who are HGV 1 Classified.

Do you fancy being a HGV driver?

The company is planning to graduate 100 recruits to the Whistl Driver Academy in its first year.

And is hoping to appeal to new people entering the industry including long-term unemployed, young, or female applicants who have not considered a career as an HGV driver due to the cost of qualifications, typically £7,000, or the work-life balance.

Whistl is also offering a £100 signing on bonus for qualified Class 1 drivers.

For more information on the roles available, email [email protected]