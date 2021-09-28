Company to recruit 100 HGV drivers in Bedford
It's hoping to appeal to the long-term unemployed, young, or female applicants
Logistics specialists Whistl is launching a driver academy to train the next generation of HGV drivers - and it's recruiting in Bedford.
It's providing HGV apprenticeships to anyone over 18 with a driving licence - and is also offering roles for those who either drive the companies vans or are working in a warehouse while undergoing their HGV training.
Whistl is offering to pay for Class 1 training for those who already have a Class 2 licence. It is also offering to pay for the Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC) for those who are HGV 1 Classified.
The company is planning to graduate 100 recruits to the Whistl Driver Academy in its first year.
And is hoping to appeal to new people entering the industry including long-term unemployed, young, or female applicants who have not considered a career as an HGV driver due to the cost of qualifications, typically £7,000, or the work-life balance.
Whistl is also offering a £100 signing on bonus for qualified Class 1 drivers.
For more information on the roles available, email [email protected]
The HGV driver shiortage jas been blamed on a combination of Brexit and the pandemic.