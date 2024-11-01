Closed pub near Bedford goes up for sale with option for development

It’s the Bedford Arms in Souldrop and as it’s temporarily closed, it’s been priced with a quick sale in mind.
This detached, charming period pub – which dates back to the 17th century – also boasts a spacious two-bedroom first floor accommodation.
The pub is on the market for £385,000 freehold – and you can view the full listing here
The ground floor trading area is bursting with period features, including exposed beams, inglenook fireplace and wood-burning stove. The space is divided into a traditional bar area, dining area and games/lounge area, catering for around 70 covers in total.
Plus, there’s the added bonus of two outbuildings which give the buyer scope for alternate uses, subject to the necessary consents. Interesting.