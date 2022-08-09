Clapham to get major power upgrade

Major work is under way to upgrade the electricity supply to Clapham.

UK Power Networks is replacing vital infrastructure to ensure it is fit to support the area for years to come.

The major project involves the replacement of cables and fittings on 2.5kms of overhead lines involving six pylons with overhead cabling.

New overhead cables and fittings in Clapham

The work is expected to be completed by October.

The towers involved stretch across parkland and meadow next to The Glebe and then run parallel with the A6 Paula Radcliffe Way. They cross the meadow south of Folly Park and the River Great Ouse.

UK Power Networks project manager Ivan Churchman said; “This essential upgrade is a major investment for the area and will improve the quality and reliability of the electricity supplies. Residents electricity supply will not be affected by the works.”