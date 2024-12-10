Cinch Self-Storage Bedford offers free breakfast this week to celebrate opening

Cinch Self Storage is inviting the Bedford community to join the celebration of its new facility on Wolseley Road, Kempston.

To mark the occasion, the company is offering free breakfast and hot drinks from Wednesday to Friday of this week, making it the perfect opportunity to explore the site and meet the team.

The free breakfast event will take place between 8.30am to noon from tomorrow (Wednesday) to Friday, December 13. Stop by for a delicious bacon or vegetarian butty, a warm drink, and a guided tour of Bedford’s newest self-storage solution.

The Bedford site is the 21st trading site for Cinch Self Storage, a company known for its reliable and flexible storage options for both domestic and business customers. Spread over 10,000 sq ft of lettable space, the new facility is designed to meet the growing demand for secure, accessible storage solutions in the area. There are also plans to expand the site to an impressive 50,000 square feet by next year.

The Cinch Storage Bedford Team

Drew Dempsey, regional manager of Cinch Self Storage, said: "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our newest Cinch Self Storage facility in Bedford, expanding our portfolio of reliable, secure, and convenient storage solutions. This new store represents our commitment to serving the needs of local residents and businesses, providing a flexible and accessible space for all.

“We are particularly excited to work closely with the Bedford community, fostering strong relationships and supporting local initiatives wherever possible. By transforming an underutilised site into a state-of-the-art facility, we continue to showcase how thoughtful development can contribute to the vibrancy of a community. We can’t wait to welcome Bedford residents and businesses to their new storage solution.”

The facility is equipped with extended opening hours, individually alarmed units, motion-sensor LED lighting, and secure access for small and medium-sized enterprises looking for flexible office or workshop spaces. Future additions, such as solar panels, will help the facility reduce its carbon footprint, ensuring the site contributes to the community’s vibrancy while staying environmentally conscious.

Since its founding in Oxfordshire in 2017, Cinch Self Storage has grown rapidly, now boasting over 650,000 square feet of rentable space across 21 trading locations in the UK – with sites in neighbouring towns Dunstable, Huntingdon, and Letchworth.

Cinch Storage Bedford

Whether you’re in need of extra storage space or simply looking for a warm breakfast and a hot drink, the Cinch Self Storage Bedford team is ready to welcome you.

Address: Wolseley Road, Kempston, MK42 7UP

When: December 11-13, 8.30am to noon