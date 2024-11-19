Cinch Self Storage announces opening of new facility in Bedford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cinch Self Storage, a leading provider of flexible storage solutions across the UK, is pleased to announce the opening of its new facility in Bedford.

The Bedford site launches with 10,000 sq ft of lettable space, with plans to expand to 50,000 sq ft in late 2025.

Strategically located on the A421, the Bedford facility is designed to support a mix of domestic and business customers. The Bedford facility will offer extended opening hours for ease of access and top-of-the-line security, including individually alarmed units. Enterprise units are provided with secure, extended-hours access, catering specifically to the needs of small and medium size enterprises seeking flexible office space or workshops.

Josh Nimmo, co-founder of Cinch Self Storage, commented on the launch: "We're thrilled to be expanding our presence into Bedford, a region with significant potential and growing demand for high-quality storage solutions.

"We warmly invite the Bedford community to visit our new facility, meet our dedicated team, and explore the flexible, secure options we provide.

"Whether you’re moving home or growing a business, our tailored storage solutions are designed to meet your specific needs. We’re excited to support local residents and businesses in this vibrant area.”

The Bedford site demonstrates Cinch Storage’s continued commitment to sustainability. Once fully completed, the facility will feature solar panels on the roof and will utilise motion-sensor LED lighting to minimise energy consumption.

Cinch Storage has been providing trusted storage solutions to customers since 2018. With this opening, the company now operates 21 sites across the UK, with a further 9 sites under development, including in Edmonton, Haverhill, Swindon, and Wisbech. The Bedford site is part of the company’s ongoing expansion plans to meet growing demand for self-storage in key regions across the country.

Founded in Oxfordshire in 2017, Cinch Storage owns and operates 21 self-storage facilities, primarily in the South East of England, and has over 650,000 sq ft of rentable space across its portfolio. Cinch Storage provides flexible, comprehensive storage solutions for both domestic and business customers, and employs over 65 people.

Cinch Storage has sites trading in Bedford, Bicester, Brentwood, Brighton, Chippenham, Dunstable, Earlsfield, Enfield, Gillingham, Huntingdon, Leighton Buzzard, Letchworth, Mitcham, Newbury, Newmarket, Seaford, Sidcup, Sittingbourne, Southend, Watford, and Woking. Additional sites are under development in Swindon, Edmonton, Wisbech, Haverhill, Maidstone, and more.