From festive services to unique seasonal gigs, add cheer (and cash) to the season 🎄

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Christmas approaching, many people are looking for creative ways to earn extra cash for holiday expenses

From fun seasonal gigs to festive services, there are plenty of opportunities to boost income

These side hustles not only add to the Christmas spirit but also help people make lasting memories

Flexible and low-cost, these ideas can be started from home or in the local community

Many of these seasonal jobs are simple to set up and could even become annual holiday traditions

As the Christmas season approaches, many of us are looking to bolster our budgets to cover the extra holiday expenses, from gifts and decorations to hosting dinners and family gatherings.

But this year, rather than relying solely on savings, a growing number of people are finding creative ways to make some extra cash, with festive side hustles that offer both fun and profit, making the season a little bit merrier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you're looking for ways to boost your holiday income, here are some top Christmas side hustle ideas that could help spread cheer and fill your pockets!

The best part? Many of these ideas can be turned into annual traditions, allowing you to develop a seasonal business that grows each Christmas.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Handwriting services for Christmas cards

In a digital world, a handwritten card carries a special touch, but while many people love sending Christmas cards to friends and family, they often lack the time or elegant penmanship to make them personal.

This is where a handwriting service comes in, and offering to handwrite Christmas cards can be a simple, enjoyable and profitable side hustle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To get started, advertise locally or online, showing examples of your handwriting style. You could charge per card or per hour, and as long as you have a steady hand, this is a low-cost hustle that can be done from the comfort of your home.

Personalise it by offering different styles, like calligraphy or festive flourishes, and watch as your orders roll in from people eager to send out beautiful, handwritten messages.

Pet photography for Christmas cards

For pet owners, including their furry friends in the holiday festivities is essential, and holiday pet photos are in high demand. Offering pet photography services is a unique way to combine a love of animals with holiday cheer.

With a few Christmas-themed props, like Santa hats, tinsel or festive backdrops, you can create heart-warming images that pet owners will cherish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re skilled with a camera, all you’ll need is a little patience (and maybe some treats) to capture those perfect poses. Share your work on social media, local community boards, or online marketplaces to gain customers.

Offering a quick turnaround on digital copies for Christmas cards can help pet owners share these adorable memories with friends and family, while you enjoy the extra income.

Firewood delivery service

Particularly in the UK, chilly winter nights call for cosy fires, but while many people enjoy the ambiance of a crackling fire, they might not have the means to source and transport firewood.

Starting a small firewood delivery service can be a lucrative option during the colder months, though it’s a side hustle that requires some initial investment to purchase firewood in bulk, along with a reliable means of transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if you have access to a van or even a trailer, this could be an excellent opportunity. You can partner with local suppliers or even gather and prepare your firewood if you have access to woodland.

For the eco-conscious, offering sustainably sourced wood can be a great selling point. This side hustle can easily be advertised through local social media groups, community boards or even by word of mouth.

Christmas light installation

Holiday lights are beautiful, but setting them up can be a hassle, especially for those with busy schedules or fear of heights. Christmas light installation services are therefore highly valued around this time of year.

If you’re comfortable working with ladders, have an eye for detail and are safety-conscious, you could help transform homes and gardens with twinkling lights, garlands and festive displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Start by offering a package service where you provide both the lights and installation, or simply install lights provided by your customers.

Make sure to emphasise safety and reliability in your advertising, as many homeowners will look for someone they trust to handle the task safely - offering a removal service in January can also add extra income and convenience for your clients.

Become Santa Claus

Nothing says Christmas spirit quite like playing Santa Claus, and dressing up as Santa and attending events, private gatherings or even online video calls for children and families can be a wonderfully festive way to earn extra cash.

Many parents love the idea of giving their kids a memorable experience with Santa, and in some cases, you don’t even need to leave home if you offer virtual visits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ll need a quality Santa suit and the ability to create a friendly, cheerful atmosphere for the little ones. Themed events, shopping centres and even corporate parties often hire Santas during December, so there’s plenty of work available.

If you’re good with children, this can be one of the most fun and rewarding holiday side hustles.

Gift wrapping services

For many, wrapping Christmas presents is a time-consuming task, especially for large families or those with busy schedules. But if you enjoy wrapping gifts, you could turn this skill into a seasonal side hustle.

People are willing to pay for someone to handle the job, especially if you offer different styles, like classic, elegant or themed wrapping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a few rolls of wrapping paper, ribbons, bows, and some creative flair, you can start a gift-wrapping service that brings in extra cash.

This service could be mobile, where you wrap gifts at clients' homes, or done from your own home - promote your services locally, offering a per-gift or hourly rate.

Seasonal baking and treat boxes

Christmas treats are a big part of the holiday tradition, and if you enjoy baking, this is an excellent side hustle.

Seasonal baked goods, like mince pies, gingerbread cookies, or festive cupcakes, are always popular, and many people love giving or receiving them as gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re already known for your baking, you can create treat boxes to sell to friends, family, and local community members, but ensure you’re following any food safety regulations, as this can give potential customers peace of mind.

Customisation, such as gluten-free or vegan options, can also help set your business apart from other bakers.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.