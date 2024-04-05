Cheers: Warden Abbey Vineyard reaches finals for SME Luton and Bedfordshire Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The vineyard team, made up of volunteers and the Vineyard Manager, work incredibly hard to make the vineyard a valuable community asset and are thrilled to receive this recognition. Run by Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity (Beds RCC), the vineyard provides a unique community and educational resource, alongside making award-winning wines.

Beds RCC previously won the regional Positive Impact Award for the whole charity in 2022, and hope that the vineyard’s hard work will be acknowledged further by winning this award.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held in July at the Bedford Corn Exchange, for an evening celebrating the best of Bedfordshire’s small and medium businesses. The awards are a fantastic opportunity to learn more about and connect with people working for organisations across Bedfordshire.

In 2023, Beds RCC’s other small business Ridgmont Station Heritage Centre and Tea Room won Gold for the Hospitality Business of the Year award. Winning the Positive Impact Award would be a wonderful opportunity for the vineyard to join Ridgmont Heritage in their SME win.