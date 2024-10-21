Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chilli grower Edible Ornamentals has recalled its mustard products over concerns they may contain traces of peanuts.

The company based in Roxton Road, Chawston, has issued the warning following an update from supplier Mr Vikki after an ‘undeclared allergen, was found in the mustard they use from one of its suppliers’. Mr Vikki is a brand of hot sauces and condiments which sells Nasty Naga Nuts and chili jam.

A spokesperson for Edible Ornamentals said: “We never put peanuts in our products except for Nasty Naga Nuts but our BRC supplier has had an issue with possible traces of peanuts so we recalled all mustard products that may contain traces of peanuts in case anyone has a peanut allergy.

"Thanks to all our wonderful customers that have messaged us.”

Edible Ornamentals, is known for its 'Pick Your Own' chilli tunnel which is open to the public, and the destination of choice for hot pepper enthusiasts.