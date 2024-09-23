Charity World Vision raises £6,500 in 10km Rushmere Forest staff challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff braved the wet weather to raise vital funds for children this weekend.

Staff from international children’s charity World Vision UK have banded together this weekend to raise money via a charity walk at Rushmere Country Park in Bedfordshire.

The 10km walk took the group around Rushmere Park and into Stockgrove Park, as well as Bakers Wood, past wonderful woodland scenery as the weather turned sour. The walk also represented a personal challenge for each of them, and collectively they they raised £6,500 for vulnerable children across the world.

Also present was Patch, the star of World Vision’s Pumpkin Heroes, an autumn-themed resource pack for children which this year is aimed around highlighting food insecurity going on in the world right now. Patch is the star of the campaign, and will be busy in October highlighting the campaign to families, churches, and schools.

One walker was Laura Mason, Supporter Care Manager at World Vision UK, who said: “This weekend World Vision staff have taken on a series of challenges in an attempt to raise money for some of the world’s most vulnerable children. I was part of the group staying local, where we brought along our family’s and walked 10km around the hills of Rushmere and Stockgrove Country Park. We had a fabulous turn out and were joined by WVUK’s very own Patch the Pumpkin. Despite ending the walk in a thunderstorm, we finished with smiles on our faces knowing that the money we were raising would have a huge impact in the communities we work with.”

World Vision's focus is on helping the world’s most vulnerable children overcome poverty and experience fullness of life. For over 70 years, they have worked together with communities in almost 100 countries, and have changed the lives of over 200 million children in the past five years alone.