Center Parcs Woburn Forest has been hailed as the best holiday park for EV drivers this year

Center Parcs Woburn Forest has been crowned the top destination for electric vehicle drivers. Center Parcs also leads as the most EV-friendly operator, with 100% of their locations offering EV chargers The South of England is ranked the best region for EV-friendly holiday parks, with 60% of the top 20 located here

As we head out of the summer and into colder months, many are in need of another UK getaway to look forward to.

If you’re an EV driver, then you might want to plan a trip to Center Parcs in Woburn Forest, Bedfordshire, as it’s just been crowned the top spot for EV charging.

In a new study analysing official ZapMap data by Drax Electric Vehicles, a whopping 113 UK holiday destinations were put to the test. Center Parcs’ locations in Bedfordshire and Nottinghamshire came out on top with 112 EV charging sockets available onsite at each location.

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

That means no more fretting about where to plug and you can concentrate on enjoying the holiday fun.

Following closely behind is Center Parcs’ Whinfell Forest in Cumbria, with 100 charging sockets, as the holiday park operator dominates half of the top 10 locations.

Another strong contender is Warner Hotels. Even though the Heythrop Park location offers less than half of what Center Parcs offers, it is still a great destination for EV drivers looking to explore the picturesque Cotswolds.

“Electric vehicles are becoming the new normal, and it’s great to see more holiday parks getting ahead of the curve,” said Adam Hall, Director of Drax Electric Vehicles. “Our new research shows that many parks are rising to the occasion, making sure people can enjoy their holiday without worrying about their car’s battery life.”

The UK holiday park and campsite sector is booming, contributing over £12bn to the economy, according to a 2024 industry report (ACCA).

The South of England leads the charge

More than two-thirds of the top 20 most EV-friendly holiday parks in the UK are nestled in the southern part of the country. Both South-West and South-East England have six holiday parks each, making a total of 12 across the region.

Nearly 98% of the chargers at these destinations are fast chargers, making it quicker for you to start enjoying your vacation if your car accepts fast charge.

Center Parcs has also been crowned the overall winner, with 100% of its parks offering EV charging onsite. They also have over 510 EV charging sockets across their locations. However, don’t forget about Forest Holidays, which isn’t far behind with 90% of its locations having EV charging facilities.

Jerome Baddley, Director of Sustainability at Center Parcs UK & Ireland, says, “At Center Parcs, we’re committed to operating in a sustainable and ethical way throughout our business. We currently have a total of 512 guest EV charging points across our five UK villages, with around 100 EV charging points at each village.”

“While driving is far better for the planet than air travel, we are aware that travel to and from our villages could still have a big environmental impact, so we are working hard to help our guests keep this impact as low as possible. We’re extremely proud that all our charging points are powered by 100% zero-carbon renewable energy. This means that our guests can feel more confident that they’ve made a sustainable choice when it comes to travel.”

Are other holiday parks missing the mark? Not all holiday parks are getting the EV memo just yet. The study by Drax Electric Vehicles found that over 69 locations don’t have EV charging facilities onsite. That’s a hefty 61% of the total holiday park destinations in the UK.

Even among the parks that do offer charging, many have fewer than 10 charging sockets across all sites.

“As of July 2024, there are over 1.19 million electric cars on UK roads, with battery-electric vehicles making up 18.5% of new car registrations for July alone. This number will only continue to grow,” said Naomi Nye, EV charging expert at Drax Electric Vehicles.

“Holiday parks must keep up or risk being left behind in the race to electric. Growing the availability of onsite chargers doesn’t have to be difficult. Working with a trusted EV partner, like Drax Electric Vehicles, will help holiday park operators to meet the needs of UK drivers and ensure a smooth transition before the impending ban on petrol/diesel cars.”