Celebrate International Women’s Day with networking and pop-up shopping at Bedford Heights

Bedford Heights will mark International Women’s Day in style on Thursday (March 6) with an inspiring breakfast networking and pop-up shopping event.

Bringing together local professionals and entrepreneurs, the event promises a morning of connection, inspiration, and celebration of women in business.

Hosted in collaboration with Woodfines, the event begins with a networking breakfast, bringing together members of the local business community to celebrate women's achievements.

Attendees will also hear from Sam Price, CEO of Beyond Detention, a charity providing emotional and practical support to people detained at Yarl’s Wood IRC and post-detention in the community.

Sam Price, CEO, Beyond Detention

Sam Price said: "International Women’s Day is a powerful reminder of the resilience and strength of women in all walks of life. I’m honoured to be part of this event, celebrating the contributions of women in business and beyond. I am looking forward to sharing more about the work we do at Beyond Detention, to drive conversation about how we can help and support every woman in our community.”

Following the networking session, guests can explore the Female Founder Showcase, featuring a variety of stalls from local women-led businesses.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/international-womens-day-breakfast-networking-and-pop-up-shopping-tickets-1224826281379?aff=oddtdtcreator

