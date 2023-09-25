Caribbean restaurant and bakery in Bedford shortlisted for titles at Food Awards England

The winners will be announced later this year

Two businesses in Bedford have been shortlisted for awards at this year’s Food Awards England.

Keeley House Bakery is one of ten bakeries across the country in the running for the title of Artisan Bakery of the Year. The independent bakery is based in Wootton and has sold baked goods since 2015.

Meanwhile, Jemz Caribbean has made the final list for the South’s ‘Best World Cuisine’ award. The cafe and takeaway on Ampthill Road could take home the title after being shortlisted along with eight other eateries.

A spokesperson for the Food Awards England said: “In a country with so many food establishments and businesses, it can be hard to stand out. However, the 2023 finalists have all been distinguished as the real masters in their field due to their hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction.”