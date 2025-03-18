Cancer charity urges Bedfordshire businesses to join Surplus Stock Appeal

Lee and Lorraine Lewis with some donated stock.

The Lewis Foundation is asking businesses across Bedfordshire to join its Surplus Stock Appeal and donate their new, unused surplus products to help support adult cancer patients across the region.

The charity, which provides over 2,000 free gift packs every month to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals, including Bedford Hospital, is calling on local retailers and businesses to donate surplus stock items. The new, unused items will then be used to create thoughtful and comforting gift packs or sold in the charity’s shop to raise vital funds for The Lewis Foundation’s ongoing work.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO and co-founder of The Lewis Foundation, said: “The gift packs we provide make a huge difference to adult cancer patients by bringing them comfort, entertainment and a sense of normality during a difficult time. By donating surplus stock, a great deal of which would otherwise end up in landfill, Bedfordshire businesses can make a real impact in their local communities while also reducing waste and supporting their sustainability goals. We’re really looking forward to welcoming more businesses on board to be a part of this initiative, which is such an important source of funds for the work of The Lewis Foundation.”

The Lewis Foundation has already seen the impact of surplus stock donations through ongoing collaborations with Sol Retail, Amazon and Avon.

The Lewis Foundation's Outlet store.

The charity welcomes donations of all types and quantities of stock, including toiletries, puzzle books, snacks and other items. Businesses looking to get involved or find out more can contact Lorraine Lewis at [email protected].

For more information on The Lewis Foundation and the vital work it does, visit: www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk.