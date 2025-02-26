Calling all small businesses: Social enterprise Wenta sponsor Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Wenta, a not-for-profit social enterprise dedicated to supporting small businesses, are proud to sponsor the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce SME Bedfordshire Business Awards 2025. As the Gold Sponsor of the category, they are calling on local entrepreneurs to step forward and gain recognition for their hard work, innovation and contribution to the local economy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applications are now open, giving businesses the opportunity to gain industry recognition and celebrate their achievements. The deadline for entries is 21st March 2025, and all applications must be submitted by this date to be considered for the award. To submit an entry, visit https://bit.ly/4h1fVZx

For over 40 years, Wenta have been providing free business advice, training and workspace solutions, helping thousands of entrepreneurs turn their ideas into reality. Their sponsorship of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award aligns with their mission to make it easier and greener to start and run a business, ensuring that more people have the support they need to succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer Condon, Director of Client Services and Engagement at Wenta, commented: "We are delighted to sponsor the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards again. Last year, we met so many inspiring small businesses through the Action Zero Sustainability and Best Enterprising Business categories. This year, we are proud to support the Entrepreneur of the Year Award, continuing to highlight the free business advice and training Wenta provide to help more people build and grow their businesses in a sustainable way."

SME Bedfordshire Business Awards 2024: Winners Announcement

Entries will be assessed in early April by experienced business leaders from Wenta, including David Pointer, Director of Finance and Jennifer Condon, Director of Client Services and Engagement.

David Pointer, Director of Finance at Wenta, shared his thoughts on the judging process: "The variety of businesses we see each year is always inspiring. From innovative start-ups to established businesses taking new approaches, it is fantastic to witness such a diverse range of talent. The Entrepreneur of the Year Award highlights the passion and determination behind every business journey, and I look forward to seeing this year’s entries."

Finalists will be announced in June 2025, with winners celebrated at a prestigious awards ceremony, offering a valuable opportunity to network with fellow entrepreneurs and industry professionals.