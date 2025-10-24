Calling all businesses across the MK postcode – join forces and celebrate “The Power of Partnerships” at MKBAA 2026

Businesses, charities, and individuals across the MK postcode area are being called to come together and showcase their achievements as entries open for the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards (MKBAA) 2026.

With this year’s theme – “The Power of Partnerships: Come Together to Achieve More” – the awards champion the spirit of collaboration that runs through the entire MK region, spanning parts of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, and Northamptonshire. x8g3qyt

Now more than ever, the MK postcode represents one of the UK’s most dynamic and connected economic regions, a central hub within the Oxford - Cambridge Arc that is rapidly becoming a magnet for innovation, talent, and investment. MKBAA 2026 calls on everyone who lives or works under the MK postcode to celebrate that shared success story.

“This is a moment to recognise that the MK region’s strength lies in its unity,” said Nicholas Mann, Chair of Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership (MKBLP) organisers of MKBAA. “Partnerships across our communities, from Bedford to Bletchley, Cranfield to Newport Pagnell, are what will shape the future of this region. The awards are about celebrating that collaborative spirit and amplifying our collective voice at the heart of the Arc.”

With 16 award categories spanning business, charity, culture, innovation, and diversity, MKBAA provides a platform for every sector to share its achievements and highlight how partnership drives success - from local collaborations to major strategic alliances across the country.

The MK postcode sits at the centre of extraordinary opportunity, with major developments such as East West Rail, the Luton Airport expansion, and plans for a Universal Studios destination resort bringing unprecedented investment and connectivity. MKBAA 2026 celebrates the role partnerships play in ensuring these benefits are felt across the full region, uniting communities to create a stronger, more inclusive future.

Entries are now open and close at midnight on Friday 7 November 2025. The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 19 March 2026 at Stadium MK.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses looking to align their brand with the city’s most prestigious business awards. Supporting MKBAA offers a unique platform to showcase commitment to the region’s growth, innovation, and collaboration.

Award Categories

Any organisation or individual with an MK postcode can enter a maximum of two categories:

Celebrating Diversity

Charity of the Year

Design and Creativity

Culture, Arts, and Heritage

Innovation and Technology

Customer Service

Leisure, Entertainment, and Hospitality

Professional Services

Business Impact in the Community

Small and Medium Business

Micro Business

Entrepreneur of the Year

Manufacturing and Supply Chain

Built Environment (Property and Construction)

Skills & Learning

Outstanding Contribution

For more information and to enter visit www.mkbaa.co.uk or for companies interested in sponsoring this year’s awards please email [email protected] for further details.