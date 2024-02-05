Business which upcycles neglected furniture moves to Bedford's Castle Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A business which specialises in upcycling neglected furniture opened this weekend in Castle Road.

Absolutely Shabbylass made its move from Ampthill to Bedford after celebrating 11 years.

Its owner – Maria Harris-Ash – said: "My passion lies in the art of upcycling neglected furniture. I conduct workshops in my studio to impart the skill of upcycling to others, and I offer a furniture painting service for customers who prefer not to take on the task themselves. We’re making Bedford our new home and can’t wait to welcome our customers.”

The mayor Tom Wootton opening Absolutely Shabbylass

The business also provides shelf space for over 40 independent small makers and artists. They specialise in crafting unique gifts and homeware, and many of them conduct craft classes in the shop. Maria added: “This arrangement not only offers a retail space for small businesses but also serves as a platform to teach adults various crafting skills, contributing positively to mental health.”

At the opening, Bedford mayor Tom Wootton said: “I am delighted to be at this fantastic opening of Absolutely Shabbylass here in Bedford, adding to our distinctive offer for shopping. Another business relocating to Bedford is always great news.