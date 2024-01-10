Business owner brings regional business award home to Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been a new year to remember for home services business, My Window Cleaner, which has brought home the illustrious title of ‘The best residential cleaning service of the year’ in the Regional UK Business Awards – a title that will be held throughout 2024.

Thanks to their unwavering commitment to providing the community with exceptional window cleaning and exterior home services, Bedford-based owner Andrew Day has been recognised for delivering service with a smile and a devotion to improving the community’s homes throughout 2023.

Since launching in just 2022, My Window Cleaner has become a core pillar of the local home services industry. Serving hundreds of households throughout 2023 alone and transforming the community’s expectations of a historically unreliable and inconsistent service, Andrew sees this award as further motivation to reach more people in Bedford and the surrounding areas.

In his ongoing mission to meet UK’s fast-growing demand for such services, which have seen a 15% rise in the last year alone1, this award has affirmed Andrew’s approach of providing a streamlined, reliable and ‘customer first’ service.

“I’m delighted to win this award after a year of hard work that has seen growth and happy households in the community,” said Andrew. “Despite the current economic climate, being awarded with this prestigious title has affirmed how much families and the community overall still relies on exceptional home services. In today’s busy world, I’m honoured to be able to take the pressure off families by providing a friendly and consistent service and I share this award with my wonderful customers who equally make my role in the community rewarding and enjoyable.

“To have only launched a year ago and already hold this title means so much to us. This isn’t a reason to take the foot off the gas – if anything it’s motivated me even more to grow and continue making the My Window Cleaner van synonymous with enjoying an exceptional home services experience!”

The UK regional awards allow local, community-focused businesses of all sizes to showcase their achievements from the last year. Claiming the prestigious title of Bedfordshire’s Best Residential Cleaning Service, My Window Cleaner is credited for providing a transformative, friendly and high-quality service to the community. And thanks to its trailblazing approach, online booking technology and integrated AI, My Window Cleaner has been reforming the area’s expectations of professional, reliable local window cleaning services.

“We’re already excited to start our engines in 2024! With big plans on the horizon, we know our area will continue to benefit and enjoy our services for years to come. It really is a proud moment to have capped off an incredible year by being able to bring this award home which couldn’t have been won without the support and belief from the entire community,” added Andrew.