Burton Smith Plumbing and Heating introduces real-time engineer tracking

Burton Smith Plumbing and Heating has become one of the first plumbing companies in the UK to hand its live tracking system over to customers - an idea inspired when a client phoned to ask if he had time to pop out for a carton of milk before his plumber arrived!

The firm, based in Silsoe, Bedfordshire, realised that by sharing the same live tracking data normally reserved for internal use, customers could enjoy complete transparency about their engineer’s location and estimated time of arrival.

The result is a system that removes the guesswork from home repairs and offers the kind of visibility people are used to when tracking a parcel delivery.

When booking, customers can select a range of time slots: 8am–noon (morning), noon–5pm (afternoon), 5pm–8pm (evening), 8am–6pm (all day) or make use of 24/7 emergency cover. On the day of the appointment, they receive a text message with a live tracking link. If plans change, the system updates instantly.

A customer checks Burton Smith’s live tracker

As well as improving customer experience, the technology also streamlines operations by helping engineers plan routes more efficiently and respond quickly to changes. This means less wasted time for both customers and staff, supporting Burton Smith Group’s reputation for reliability and punctuality.

Toby Burton, founder and managing director of Burton Smith, said: “We’re excited to introduce a feature that makes it easier than ever to know exactly when your engineer will arrive.

“This technology reduces uncertainty, improves communication, and gives our customers back their time. It’s all about enhancing customer service and making it more convenient - so people aren’t wasting unnecessary time waiting in and are updated every step of the way.

“We believe that we are one of the only plumbing companies in the country to provide this service and what started with a quick call about a pint of milk is now a defining feature of our service, and one we’re proud to offer.”

Founded in 2015, Burton Smith Group has grown to serve a significant portion of the country, securing contracts with leading home insurance providers and building a thriving domestic client base. Its services now extend beyond plumbing and heating to include water utilities and leak detection, drainage, air conditioning, electrical installations, commercial gas and pipework installation, and bathroom and kitchen fitting.