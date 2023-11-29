News you can trust since 1845
Brickhill Drive Post Office in Bedford to move after Christmas... a couple of doors down to Nisa Local

The postmaster has resigned
By Clare Turner
Published 29th Nov 2023, 16:24 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 16:24 GMT
The row of shops at Brickhill Drive

Following the resignation of the current postmaster at Brickhill Drive Post Office, it's going to relocate after Christmas.

And the new location is… wait for it… Nisa Local, at 93 Brickhill Drive.

The current branch – at 103 Brickhill Drive – will close on Wednesday, December 27 at 5pm. And the new branch will open two days later on Friday, December 29 at 9am.

But don’t worry, if you need the post office during that period, the nearest branches are:

Avon Drive Post Office, 18 Avon Drive, Bedford, MK41 7AF

Kimbolton Road Post Office, 82 Kimbolton Road, Bedford, MK40 2NZ

