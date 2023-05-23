It’s already been turned around – and could be yours

Fancy running your own café and post office?

Well, one has just gone on the market and it could be yours.

The Brickhill café and post office (Picture courtesy of Vandervells)

The current owner of the Brickhill business bought it in 2020 and turned it from a run-down empty unit into a thriving café.

But he’s now decided to concentrate on his other businesses, so he’s selling up.

It’s been refurbished and has an annual turnover of £238,000, for the financial year ending March 2023.

This business comes with a secure, renewable, council lease with a current rent of £12,000 per annum. This is due for renewal in 2029.