Both Bedford Wilko stores set to close following collapse of rescue deal

All 12,500 staff are now likely facing redundancy at the family-owned business
By Alice Dyer
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST
Wilko in Bedford's High StreetWilko in Bedford's High Street
Wilko in Bedford's High Street

All 400 Wilko stores across the UK will close by early October, it has been confirmed this morning (Monday).

GMB Union confirmed the news that the Wilko name will disappear from UK high streets as a rescue deal for the stricken chain fell through.

All 12,500 staff are now likely facing redundancy at the family-owned business.

Last week we revealed that while 52 Wilko stores across the country would close, the two Bedford shops were NOT on that list at the time

The Bedford stores are in the High Street and Interchange Retail Park.

Joint administrators for Wilko confirmed the other 52 closures but said that they had entered into an agreement to provide B&M with the option to acquire up to 51 properties – including the Bedford ones – after the administration trading period concludes at those sites.

It is understood that no bidders are interested in running any of the shops under the Wilko name.

HMV’s billionaire owner Doug Putman has hoped to keep up to 300 Wilko stores open but the bid collapsed as rising costs complicated the deal.

It is expected the GMB Union will confirm redundancies later today.

