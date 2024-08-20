Bird Bros near Bedford implements over £1m worth of sustainability measures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bird Bros, the Bedford-based egg producer between Pertenhall and Swineshead, has implemented over £1 million worth of sustainability measures across its production and packing sites.

Through solar panel installation, and internal and external PIR motion detecting LED lighting, the facility has reduced its energy consumption by 66% this year alone.

The news follows the company’s ongoing shift towards using lower emissions vehicles, as well as cutting edge software planning programmes to ensure delivery routes reduce travel times and therefore carbon emissions.

Bird Bros’s commitment to sustainability extends to packaging, which wherever possible is made of wood pulp or REPT recycled plastic, and secured with recyclable paper tape.

The company’s free-range laying sites are also home to beehives and wildflower meadows to support biodiversity.

Matthew Bird, commercial director at Bird Bros, said: “As a well-established UK producer and packer of eggs, and one that has been trading for over 55 years, we wouldn’t be where we are today without evolving to the needs of our customers and the broader world that we’re part of.

“The farming industry has made huge strides on sustainability during the past decade, and we’re proud to be a part of an industry acting on several fronts, from reducing our energy consumption, to wildlife preservation and biodiversity improvements.

“These are just some of the changes we’ve recently actioned, but we nurture an environment here at Bird Bros, where our people are encouraged to offer up new ideas where future improvements can be made, so our work here continues.”

For more information on Bird Bros’s environmental impact, visit: birdbroseggs.co.uk/sustainability/