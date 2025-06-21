Biggleswade Dental Centre wins gold and overall winner at SME Bedfordshire Awards

In a proud moment for our local community, Biggleswade Dental Centre has been awarded Gold for Best Enterprising Business and crowned Overall Winner at this year’s SME Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce Awards, held on Thursday, June 19th in Luton.

This recognition is a humbling milestone for a team that began with a simple mission: to provide exceptional dental care while making patients feel truly at home. What started as a small practice rooted in kindness, professionalism, and community spirit has grown into something far greater—thanks to the trust and support of our wonderful patients and neighbours.

The SME Awards, which celebrate the innovation and dedication of small and medium enterprises across Bedfordshire, were filled with inspiring businesses from all corners of the county. For Biggleswade Dental Centre to receive not just the Best Enterprising Business award, but also to be named the Overall Winner of the evening, was beyond anything we imagined.

“This award isn’t just for us,” said the practice team. “It belongs to every patient who walks through our doors, every parent who brings their child in for their first check-up, and every team member who gives their heart and energy each day. We’re incredibly proud and grateful to be recognised, but even more grateful to be part of such a warm, supportive community.”

From left to right Sarah Meeds-Practice Manager Dr Hema Dhingra-Managing Director Jo Beard-Marketing Manager

The evening in Luton was filled with celebration, but for the Biggleswade Dental Centre team, the real joy lies in returning home with a renewed sense of purpose and pride. As a local practice in the heart of Bedfordshire, they remain committed to serving with the same down-to-earth values that got them here—one smile at a time.

At its heart, this award is a reflection of the people of Biggleswade and beyond who continue to support local businesses. “It’s a privilege to be part of this community,” the team added. “We look forward to growing alongside it, giving back where we can, and continuing to raise the bar in dental care.”

The Biggleswade Dental Centre would like to thank the SME Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, the judging panel, their dedicated staff, and the incredible patients who make everything possible.

As they proudly bring the award home, it’s not just a win for one dental practice—it’s a win for the spirit of enterprise, care, and community that Bedfordshire is all about.