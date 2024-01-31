Big Bedford warehouse just what doctor ordered as health care supplier moves in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A health and social care supplier has completed the letting of a large warehouse unit in Bedford after winning a major new contract.

Medequip has agreed a new lease on a 41,228 sq ft unit at Elms Farm Industrial Estate in Hammond Road. Commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond acted on behalf of client Mileway which acquired the unit in 2022.

Medequip’s contract with the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Community Equipment Service (BLMK CES) will start on April 1.

The Medequip unit at Elms Farm Industrial Estate in Hammond Road, Bedford (Kirkby Diamond)

Its service is commissioned by a consortium consisting of Bedford Borough Council, Central Bedfordshire Council, Luton Borough Council, Milton Keynes City Council and NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (ICB).

Paul Quy, industrial & logistics associate at Kirkby Diamond, said: “This letting to Medequip is a great result for the company and for our client Mileway who recently carried out a programme of light refurbishment at the property.

“Having won a new contract supplying services across the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes region, the location of Elms Farm Industrial Estate is perfect for Medequip with easy access to junction 13 of the M1 motorway and the A1 Black Cat roundabout. We wish the company huge success at its new hub in Bedford.”

Medequip managing director, David Griffiths, said: “Our new Integrated Community Equipment Services contract will provide equipment to enable hospital discharge and help people who use the service live independently at home. Our new service centre will facilitate storage, issue and recycling of equipment after a fit-out of the building to our specifications, which includes customer service offices, facilities for visitors of all abilities, and our latest cleaning and servicing capability. We are delighted to have agreed on the lease at the Hammond Road premises.”