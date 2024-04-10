Biddenham’s new £13m care home hosts recruitment event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bentley Grange in Biddenham is hosting a recruitment open day to share the exciting range of roles on offer at the new £13 million care home.

The 60-bed care home, the latest addition to the Maria Mallaband Care Group (MMCG) portfolio, is set to welcome individuals interested in joining the team to the open event at the home on Thursday, April 18th, from noon to 8pm.

A host of opportunities are now becoming available as the home opens its doors, with roles including kitchen assistants, registered nurses, hospitality team members, senior carers, care assistants, housekeeping and laundry staff, and ancillary positions.

The recruitment event will allow potential new colleagues to meet the leadership team, review the available job descriptions and see the home. Complimentary refreshments will be on offer, along with a goody bag for each new applicant.

Michael Zinaka, home manager of Bentley Grange, said: “We've been embraced with open arms by this incredible community that we're honored to be joining. Now, we're reaching out to this community to bring on board individuals who can contribute to creating a vibrant, joyful environment where both living and working are a pleasure.

"We offer extensive training opportunities, so whether you're seasoned in care or new to the field, we're eager to connect with naturally empathetic and kind-hearted individuals who are driven to make a meaningful impact and uphold exceptional standards of care in our wonderful new residence.

Bentley Grange, which hosted a hugely popular community open day last month (March) offers personalised residential, dementia, and nursing care in a luxurious environment. The five-star facilities include large en-suite rooms, landscaped grounds, a hair and beauty salon, cinema room, wellness suite, and more.

Ben Maynard, community relations manager, said: “We are really looking forward to collaborating with dedicated members of the community to help shape a new community. Working with us also gives the opportunity to enhance your own skills and, above all, positively impact the lives of those under your care on a daily basis.

“In addition to rewarding work and excellent working conditions, which include flexible and bank working opportunities, we offer competitive rates of pay, career progression opportunities, and a range of benefits to support our team members in their professional and personal development.”

Benefits include a nurse and care referral scheme, SimplyHealth cash plan, annual recognition/long service awards, and a range of discounts for a variety of high street shops and restaurants.