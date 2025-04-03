Beyond Bedford: Cambridge colleges make a unique one-stop-shop for events and accommodation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Looking to stage an event beyond Bedford’s traditional venues? Cambridge’s historic colleges boast some of the country’s most unique venues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The good news is that event organisers can book university facilities and accommodation together – thanks to the tie-up between event venue specialists Meet Cambridge and accommodation experts UniversityRooms.com

Conference organisers looking to take a break from Bedford’s well-known venues have the ultimate location less than 30 miles away. Cambridge University’s historic colleges are some of the most iconic and atmospheric buildings in the world. That makes them excellent and memorable event and conference venues. From full international conferences to business breakfasts to weddings, a Cambridge college provides a unique location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rather than book delegates or guests into an anonymous hotel during their event, organisers can now also provide accommodation in many of the city’s most well-known and picturesque colleges. That’s thanks to a collaboration between Meet Cambridge – the official venue-finding service for the Colleges of the University of Cambridge – and the accommodation experts UniversityRooms.com.

Beyond Bedford, Cambridge's nearby colleges have a vast choice of meeting and conference rooms and also offer accommodation for delegates. This is an atmospheric room in Westminster College.

This partnership gives event organisers, from international conference officials to harassed secretaries, access to an integrated event facility and accommodation one-stop-shop. Delegates and guests will have a unique Cambridge backstage pass, experiencing the life of a historic college during their visit without breaking the bank.

Lily Smith, a leading tourism expert from UniversityRooms.com, says: ‘Cambridge’s colleges and academic venues are ideally suited for conferences and meetings, with spaces including auditoriums, seminar rooms, break-outs, networking areas, gardens and sports facilities. The city is home to two universities and a large number of affiliated organisations, offering over 800 rooms for conferences, meetings and private dining. Suitable for groups of between 10 and 500, there’s a vast choice of room styles, from the traditional and historic to contemporary learning environments.

‘Meet Cambridge is a single point of contact for connecting users with 50 venues across Cambridge, its service is completely free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A Cambridge college makes an excellent venue for a wide variety of events, from full conferences to committee meetings to weddings. It’s not just the meeting rooms that will make an impression on visitors to Cambridge’s awe-inspiring colleges. Break-out times can include dining in a grand hall, an atmospheric parlour or a contemporary restaurant.

‘The icing on the cake for event organisers wanting to capture the full Cambridge experience for their delegates is the opportunity to also stay in one of the many historic colleges. Meet Cambridge’s tie-up with UniversityRooms.com provides access to atmospheric “digs” in many of Cambridge’s most well-known colleges. With a range of bedroom styles, from single study rooms to hotel-standard double ensuite bedrooms and apartments, there’s a choice to suit every budget.

‘Of course, Cambridge has been at the heart of world-changing discoveries for centuries and today it remains a city of innovation that embraces entrepreneurial spirit and ground-breaking research. That brings with it a passion for sharing knowledge between academia and business. Together with its history, beautiful architecture and fantastic venues, this makes Cambridge the place to meet.’

The Head of Meet Cambridge, Andrew Bell, adds: ‘Partnering with University Rooms is a great collaboration that benefits everyone, most importantly the guests who need to find great places to stay in Cambridge.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there are many such great places to stay, says Lily: ‘The choice of accommodation at many of Cambridge’s best-known colleges is almost overwhelming. For example, the award-winning St Catharine's College now has dates available. It recently won Cambridge’s coveted Overnight Accommodation Best Overall Customer Experience Award. That’s not surprising. Over the past few years, the college has invested over £30 million into enhancing its facilities, prioritising accessibility and sustainability. Rooms are available from £105 a night, including breakfast.

‘Alternatively, Downing College, which dates back to early 1800, has a unique setting amid 20 acres of lawns and trees. However, the centre of Cambridge is only a few minutes’ walk away. Double ensuites are currently available from £150 a night.

‘Built around a Regency manor house, the heart of Fitzwilliam College is also suitably atmospheric. However, in contrast, the majority of its buildings and accommodation are of modern design. Contemporary ensuite rooms are currently available from just £89.40 a night (including breakfast) for those who don’t want a full-on historical experience.

‘For more information on Meet Cambridge’s huge range of event locations in colleges across the city, see https://www.meet-cambridge.com/about-us/what-we-do/ and for more information about accommodation in a Cambridge college, see https://www.universityrooms.com/en-GB/city/cambridge/home/