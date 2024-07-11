Best Businesswomen Awards finalists announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Best Businesswomen Awards have announced their finalists for 2024, all outstanding examples of exemplary female entrepreneurs.

The Best Businesswomen Awards are designed to recognise the achievements of female entrepreneurs from a wide range of industries. All of them excel in their chosen fields and have demonstrated their impact in their entries, underscoring the significance of their achievements.

Over the past twelve months, the business climate has tested entrepreneurs' resilience, and these determined and resourceful businesswomen have continued to drive their businesses forward.

The judging panel was impressed by the creativity, tenacity, and excellent business acumen demonstrated by the selected finalists.

Best Businesswoman in STEM finalist Rachel Gentry

Local businesswoman Rachel Gentry from RTG Commercial Services Ltd has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Businesswoman in STEM. RTG Services Ltd supports technology led organisations secure their data from cybersecurity threats and dominate their market with complete peace of mind.

Debbie Gilbert, the organiser of The Best Businesswomen Awards, said, ‘This is the 10th year of these prestigious awards, and despite tough trading conditions businesses have faced over the past few years, these businesswomen have powered forwards. Our judging panel, all business experts, were impressed by the quality of the entrants. All our finalists are incredible examples of successful female entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges.’

Rachel Gentry said, “As a local SME, I am thrilled to be a finalist in the Best Businesswomen Awards. In a world where cybersecurity threats are becoming ever more frequent, securing data and protecting your business is a core function. I support technology-led organisations based all of the world in achieving stress-free security – it really is an honour to be recognised alongside such amazing female role-models.”

The Gala Awards night will be held at the Hilton Syon Park in London on 11th October 2024 when the Gold Winners of each category will be announced.

RTG Commercial Services Ltd is based in Ampthill. Website www.rtgcommercialservices.com