Bedfordshire Steam & Country Fayre finds a new home

A popular fixture on the Bedfordshire calendar has found a new home, after being abandoned this year following a row about money.

After 22 years at Shuttleworth, the annual Bedfordshire Steam & Country Fayre failed to take place in September.

The Bedford Steam Engine Preservation Society said this was due to “a large increase in the financial terms and conditions placed upon us by the team at Shuttleworth,” and there not being enough time to get plans in place for a new venue for the event.

But this week, the Society has announced the fayre will return on September 19-20 next year, this time at Turvey House.

A Society spokesman said: “The Bedford Steam Engine Preservation Society are pleased to announce that the fayre will return in 2020 at our new venue Turvey House by kind permission of the Hanbury family.

“Turvey House is a Grade I listed Country House, set in established parkland on the River Great Ouse, just nine miles from Bedford on the A428 Bedford to Northampton Road.

“With good transport links to Bedford, Northampton and Milton Keynes with access by public transport, we are looking forward to holding our 61st annual event at this new location. The Bedford Steam Engine Preservation Society have a long history with Turvey village, being home to our founder John Crawley for many years.

“The Bedfordshire Steam & Country Fayre is one of the premier events of its kind in the country and one of the largest events held within Bedfordshire each year, with plenty to see and do for all ages. Attracting over 20,000 visitors each year and hosting over 800 exhibits, we aim to pull together an insight into life at the turn of the 20th Century.”

Details for exhibiting and trading at the event will be released shortly via the Society’s website www.bseps.org.uk

“We look forward to welcoming friends old and new and hope you will support us in 2020 and beyond.”