Bedfordshire pub-owner goes from lightbulb shower moment to successful drinks business launch

The idea came to him during the pandemic and concerns over unhealthy eating habits

A business idea borne from a lightbulb moment in the shower has come to fruition for a Bedfordshire pub-owner.

Philip Kelly, from Greenfield, was inspired to create a sparkling fruit drink after contemplating his wife Victoria’s sensitive skincare products in the shower.

The inspired idea came to the 45-year-old, who along with Victoria, owns The Chequers in Westoning and The Crown in Shillington, during the pandemic, after weeks of consuming junk food and sugary drinks.

The drink contains Oregon Grape Root which has anti-inflammatory properties.

Vicki suffers from psoriasis, a skin condition that affects nearly three per cent of people globally, and uses hair products containing Oregon Grape Root – a herb to reduce inflammation.

Philip researched the herb to see if it could be safely used in a drink and Lally Juice was born.

As well as its health benefits, Philip wanted the product to make people aware of psoriasis.

He said: “One of the things that we wanted from Lally was to grow awareness of the condition. So many people have it and there's a community of people trying to find cures, support and advice but it's not widely known about. Three hundred and fifty million people worldwide suffer from either psoriasis or eczema. There's lots of drinks for gut health or energy but none focusing on skin health and happiness.”

Lally is affectionately named after Victoria’s childhood name for her sister, Natalie, who also suffers from the condition.

She explained: “Lally was my childhood nickname for her when, as a child, Natalie was too much of a mouthful. And, of course, the name stuck!”

Philip said their business venture had inspired the couple to lead a healthier lifestyle all round.

