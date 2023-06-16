Bedfordshire pub-owner goes from lightbulb shower moment to successful drinks business launch

A business idea borne from a lightbulb moment in the shower has come to fruition for a Bedfordshire pub-owner.
Philip Kelly, from Greenfield, was inspired to create a sparkling fruit drink after contemplating his wife Victoria’s sensitive skincare products in the shower.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The inspired idea came to the 45-year-old, who along with Victoria, owns The Chequers in Westoning and The Crown in Shillington, during the pandemic, after weeks of consuming junk food and sugary drinks.
Vicki suffers from psoriasis, a skin condition that affects nearly three per cent of people globally, and uses hair products containing Oregon Grape Root – a herb to reduce inflammation.
Philip researched the herb to see if it could be safely used in a drink and Lally Juice was born.
As well as its health benefits, Philip wanted the product to make people aware of psoriasis.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He said: “One of the things that we wanted from Lally was to grow awareness of the condition. So many people have it and there's a community of people trying to find cures, support and advice but it's not widely known about. Three hundred and fifty million people worldwide suffer from either psoriasis or eczema. There's lots of drinks for gut health or energy but none focusing on skin health and happiness.”
Lally is affectionately named after Victoria’s childhood name for her sister, Natalie, who also suffers from the condition.
She explained: “Lally was my childhood nickname for her when, as a child, Natalie was too much of a mouthful. And, of course, the name stuck!”
Philip said their business venture had inspired the couple to lead a healthier lifestyle all round.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He added: “We are eating healthier and drinking better and even though we have less time on our hands we are being more active and working out. In fact, I am climbing Ben Nevis in July and I'm going to have a can of Lally when I reach the summit. As I am 6'1, this will probably mean Lally will become the highest drunk soft drink in the UK. A unique record I'd say!”