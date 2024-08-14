Bedfordshire man wins rare £100k Messi-Ronaldo football card at London Card Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A company director from Bedfordshire has won a rare Messi-Ronaldo football card currently valued between £75,000 and £100,000 at the London Card Show.

The Messi-Ronaldo Dual Auto 1/1 Superfractor card, part of the Topps Chrome Set, was bought by Ryan for just £27. It was won through a pack break on Jamie Byrom's Whatnot channel (jamie5jw) at the event which is a haven for sports, gaming and anime trading card and collectibles fans.

The card is currently estimated to be worth between £75,000 and £100,000, and will be up for auction between now and September 3 attracting bidders from all over the world.

The London Card Show is held every three months attracting high profile fans such former England and Liverpool footballer David James who recounted his experiences as a collector since childhood and expressing his lifelong enthusiasm for the hobby.

The rare Messi-Ronaldo football card

The show was the 13th edition of the event with the main stage featuring a Whatnot Live Stream, Topps UCC 23/24 collection box break, Pokémon Trainer Challenge, and a live session with renowned Pokémon enthusiasts and influencers PokiChloe and PokeDean.

Ryan, who also streams under the name 'rcd_cards' said: “It was a complete shock. I had no idea it was so valuable until I started getting offers of £45k plus within 30 minutes of the reveal. It was a surreal 24 hours.

“We decided the safest way for Jamie to give me the card was at the London Card Show, so we organised with Topps to do the handover at their station at the show. It was the best decision to maximise the card's potential and give it to them for auction. Plus, I didn’t fancy taking something so expensive and important home with me.”

Jamie said: “When I revealed the card on my Whatnot channel, I shouted 'oh my God' a fair few times and woke up my wife and daughter, which didn't go down too well. It was a once-in-a-lifetime card pull for me and my channel.”

Art Torres, consignment director at Goldin, said: “This is the biggest Chase card from this year's Topps Chrome product. It's a 1/1; it's a superfractor Ronaldo–Messi, you can't go wrong. One of the biggest cards in existence.”

Harry Reynolds, founder and CEO of the London Card Show, said: “This year's show exceeded all our expectations. The excitement around the Messi-Ronaldo card was palpable, and it was incredible to see such a rare piece of sports memorabilia find its way to our event. Our goal has always been to create a welcoming and vibrant community for all trading card enthusiasts, and moments like these make it all worthwhile."

