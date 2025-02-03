Bedfordshire fuel supplier certified under Zemo Partnership Renewable Fuels Assurance Scheme

Your NRG, a top 4 UK mainland fuel distributor based in Bedfordshire has achieved certification under the Zemo Partnership Renewable Fuels Assurance Scheme, recognising it as a trusted supplier of sustainable fuels, including Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO). This highlights Your NRG’s dedication to supporting businesses in reducing their environmental impact through renewable energy solutions.

The Renewable Fuels Assurance Scheme is a recognised initiative promoting the deployment of low-carbon fuels in the wider market. By achieving this certification, Your NRG demonstrates its adherence to rigorous sustainability standards, guaranteeing the fuels it supplies deliver measurable emissions reductions.

HVO is rapidly gaining recognition as an effective alternative for decarbonising existing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. With millions of ICE vehicles still in use globally, certified sustainable fuels like HVO offer a practical solution for reducing emissions without needing immediate changes to vehicle infrastructure.

Jeremy Royle, MD at Your NRG, commented:"As Renewable Fuel Suppliers under the Renewable Fuels Assurance Scheme (RFAS) Your NRG are delighted to be certified to supply Renewable Diesel–HVO with 100% renewable fuel content in the UK. Another major milestone in Your NRG supporting our customer's future ambitions for Net Zero"

Your NRG is actively incorporating details of this certification into its Commercial, Bulk Fuels, and HVO web pages and wider marketing, with plans to launch a dedicated page highlighting the benefits and significance of the Zemo certification incorporating their emissions calculator.

For more information about the Zemo Partnership Renewable Fuels Assurance Scheme, visit https://www.zemo.org.uk/work-with-us/fuels/the-renewable-fuels-assurance-scheme.htm