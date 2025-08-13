Bedfordshire care home celebrates its first birthday

Bentley Grange Care Home’s On-Site Salon

Bentley Grange, a Maria Mallaband Care Group home in Biddenham, Bedfordshire, is set to celebrate its first birthday with a special event bringing together the local community, nearby businesses, and plenty of entertainment.

The 60-bed home - which provides residential, dementia, and nursing care - is pulling out all the stops to mark the milestone. Those living at Bentley Grange will be joined by their relatives, team members, and guests from the wider community for a vibrant day of celebrations featuring food, activities, and live music from a local jazz singer.

Taking place on Friday, August 15th from 11am to 4pm, the event will also include guided tours of the home, a rich selection of food from around the world prepared by the in-house hospitality team, drumming sessions, a treasure hunt, and a variety of pop-up stalls from local businesses, artists, and beauticians. A falconer with birds of prey will also be on display, giving those in attendance the opportunity to get up close and even handle them.

Care Home Manager, Shweta Mendon, said:

“Celebrating the first birthday of our wonderful home is a special milestone for all of us. It’s a great moment to reflect on the many happy memories we’ve created over the past year.

“From day one, we’ve felt such a warm welcome from our local community, and we’re always keen to support them in return. We hope as many of our local friends and businesses as possible can join us for the celebration, so we can thank them for all the support they’ve shown.”

Bentley Grange, located in Biddenham, Bedfordshire, is a purpose-built home which opened in 2024. Designed with superior care in mind, its facilities include restaurants, a roof top bar and terrace, salon, cinema and grandchildren’s room.