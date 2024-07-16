Bedfordshire bus route is shortlisted as finalist for prestigious industry award
The shortlisting comes after a rigorous application and judging process, meaning that the route has already fought off competition from all around the UK to be a finalist.
The awards scheme is supported, amongst other agencies, by the Department for Transport and the Department for Infrastructure, and the trophies will be awarded at a ceremony on 3rd October 2024 at the Westminster Park Plaza in London.
Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “The MK1 runs out of our Bedford Depot and its strength has been built on the support from our loyal customers, so we are really delighted for Team Bedford that their work for our customers has been recognised.
“We are now very much looking forward to the completion of the judging phase, and to the ceremony.”
