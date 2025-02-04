Bedfordshire-based Lockheed Martin transfers Apprenticeship Levy funds to support skills development in the supply chain

Lockheed Martin, a global defence and technology company has transferred a portion of its unused Apprenticeship Levy funds to AQ Wiring Systems Rockford, a Suffolk and Nottinghamshire based manufacturing business and supplier to Lockheed Martin UK’s Ampthill business.

The Apprenticeship Levy Transfer allows large employers in the UK to transfer some of their unused Apprenticeship Levy funds to other businesses, to help cover the costs of Apprenticeship training. This funding will enable AQ Wiring Systems Rockford to develop five of its employees through an Apprenticeship programme, enabling business growth, and workforce and skills development.

This Levy transfer reflects Lockheed Martin’s commitment to fostering talent development and supporting the local economy. By transferring unused Apprenticeship Levy funds, the company is helping to create new opportunities for people to build careers in engineering and manufacturing, while strengthening the defence industry’s skills pipeline and its own supply chain.

Lisa Jiggins, Early Careers Lead for Lockheed Martin UK said: “This is a fantastic example of how larger organisations can make a real difference to Small Medium-sized businesses.By transferring our unused Apprenticeship Levy funds, we’re not only supporting AQ Wiring Systems Rockford in expanding its workforce, but also contributing to the growth of the defence industry’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities.”

Lianne Bonser, HR Manager at AQ Wiring Systems Rockford commented: “Apprenticeships are vital to our business and this funding allows us to invest in our workforce. The apprentices we train today will play a key role in ensuring we remain at the forefront of innovation and excellence in the aerospace and defence industry.”

Lockheed Martin UK is a strong advocate of developing talent. Through its Early Careers development programme, the company provides excellent career opportunities to Apprentices, Graduates, and Placement Students. Some of the companies own Leadership and experienced professionals started their own careers as Apprentices.

Through this partnership with AQ Wiring Systems Rockford, Lockheed Martin UK continues to demonstrate its dedication to investing in the future, supporting businesses in its supply chain, and inspiring the next generation of engineers, technicians, scientists, and innovators.