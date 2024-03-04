Tony Pompa, of Eat Gelato, with his award

He’s done it – Bedford’s Tony Pompa has been named runner up in the Ice Cream Mobiler of the Year 2024 UK and Ireland.

It’s a real cream come true for this 63-year-old who proved when it comes to having not only the best ice cream but the best flavours, he’s one smooth cream-inal.

Bedford born and bred, Tony has been selling ice cream from 40 years and runs Eat Gelato.

He said: “I am very pleased with my award, the other finalists had entered before – this was my first attempt. I am so so very proud.”