Bedford's Tony Pompa scoops runner-up in major ice cream award

He runs Eat Gelato – and has been in the business for 40 years
By Clare Turner
Published 4th Mar 2024, 16:35 GMT
Tony Pompa, of Eat Gelato, with his awardTony Pompa, of Eat Gelato, with his award
He’s done it – Bedford’s Tony Pompa has been named runner up in the Ice Cream Mobiler of the Year 2024 UK and Ireland.

It’s a real cream come true for this 63-year-old who proved when it comes to having not only the best ice cream but the best flavours, he’s one smooth cream-inal.

Bedford born and bred, Tony has been selling ice cream from 40 years and runs Eat Gelato.

He said: “I am very pleased with my award, the other finalists had entered before – this was my first attempt. I am so so very proud.”

The awards – run annually by the Ice Cream Alliance – were sponsored by Cadbury. Congratulations Tony, you’ve got the opposition licked.

