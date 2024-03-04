Bedford's Tony Pompa scoops runner-up in major ice cream award
He’s done it – Bedford’s Tony Pompa has been named runner up in the Ice Cream Mobiler of the Year 2024 UK and Ireland.
It’s a real cream come true for this 63-year-old who proved when it comes to having not only the best ice cream but the best flavours, he’s one smooth cream-inal.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bedford born and bred, Tony has been selling ice cream from 40 years and runs Eat Gelato.
He said: “I am very pleased with my award, the other finalists had entered before – this was my first attempt. I am so so very proud.”
The awards – run annually by the Ice Cream Alliance – were sponsored by Cadbury. Congratulations Tony, you’ve got the opposition licked.