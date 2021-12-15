Bedford's The Embankment gets top award for helping the planet - and the town during lockdown
It's been recognised for its actions to reduce climate change
The Embankment has been officially recognised for its actions to reduce its impact on climate change and help people make more sustainable choices when eating out.
The popular Bedford pub and restaurant has been awarded a Three Star Food Made Good rating by the Sustainable Restaurant Association.
It was given the accolade after completing a detailed assessment of the business looking at 10 key areas - these ranged from celebrating local and seasonal and sourcing fish responsibly to treating its people fairly and eliminating food waste.
When combined to provide an overall performance across three key pillars - sourcing, society and environment - the pub and its owner Peach Pubs was given a total Food Made Good Rating of 73 per cent, earning them a Three Star status.
The Embankment was also singled out for its work during lockdown when cooked takeaways for residents as well as preparing and delivering free meals to frontline NHS workers.
Michelle Bennett, general manager, said: "It's fantastic news to be given a Three Star Food Made Good rating by the Sustainable Restaurant Association, and doubly significant after what has been a year like no other for the hospitality industry."