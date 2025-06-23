Bedford's Tavistock Street and Broadway to get £490k for High Street-style revamp

Looks like the next areas of Bedford to be regenerated have been selected.

Historic England has awarded a £490,000 grant for Bedford Borough Council to revitalise the Tavistock Street and Broadway areas of the town.

And the council is encouraging property owners and businesses to get involved in this next phase of regeneration which it says will breathe new life into the area.

There will be building repairs and shopfronts enhanced with historic features restored – just like the High Street.

Through the scheme, the council will support business owners to install appropriate signage, creating an inviting destination.

And it hopes to build on the achievements of the Bedford High Street Heritage Action Zone, which transformed six prominent shopfronts, repaved Silver Street and widened the High Street pavement.

How you can get involved

The council is now encouraging Bedford property owners and businesses to contact them for this next phase of regeneration – just email [email protected]

Tony Calladine, East of England regional director at Historic England, said: "We're proud to support the continued regeneration of Bedford's historic centre through this additional £490,000 funding. The remarkable success of the High Street Heritage Action Zone has demonstrated how strategic investment in heritage can help to transform local areas and create vibrant, distinctive places for communities to enjoy.”

Mohammad Yasin, Bedford & Kempston MP, said: “This is fantastic news for Bedford and a real vote of confidence in our town’s rich heritage and bright future as a thriving business hub. The £490,000 grant from Historic England will allow us to build on the regeneration work already done in the town centre, helping to restore and celebrate the character of Tavistock Street and the Broadway area.”

Councillor Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity at the council, said: "We're delighted to have secured this additional investment from Historic England. While high streets across the country face challenges, we're working closely with local businesses, communities, and partners to breathe new life into Bedford.

"Bedford has a rich and diverse heritage, and this funding will enable us to restore important buildings that form part of our town's story, reviving Tavistock Street's historic charm and supporting our local economy."

