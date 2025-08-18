Bedford's TAG Live® announced as official production partner for UK Theme Park Awards 2025

The UK Theme Park Awards, hosted at Wicksteed Park on 18th Sept 2025, will be produced by Bedford-based TAG Live®, bringing their expertise in live entertainment to the ceremony.

Excitement is building as the UK Theme Park Awards prepares to return in just one month, with this year’s ceremony set to be bigger and better than ever. The awards, which celebrate the very best in the UK’s theme park industry, will take place at the beautiful Wicksteed Park on 18th September 2025, showcasing both major attractions and beloved smaller parks. After previous ceremonies at Thorpe Park (2024), Chessington World of Adventures (2023) and Drayton Manor (2022), the UK Theme Park Awards is delighted to partner with Wicksteed Park, highlighting the importance of smaller parks in delivering fantastic family experiences.

This year, the awards are thrilled to announce that TAG Live®, a leading name in live entertainment production, will be producing the ceremony and running the official livestream, ensuring fans across the country can join in the celebrations.

Andy Mills-Brown, Founder & CEO of TAG Live®, said:

"We’re incredibly excited to be working on the UK Theme Park Awards 2025. The UK’s theme park industry is full of innovation and creativity, and we can’t wait to bring the magic of this event to life for both the live audience and viewers at home.”

Adding to the excitement, the awards will be hosted by two fantastic presenters: Naomi Wilkinson, TV presenter and children’s entertainment favourite, and Dave Payne, renowned presenter and master of awards ceremonies. Their energy and passion for the industry promise to make this year’s ceremony unforgettable.

Naomi Wilkinson said:

“I can’t wait to host the UK Theme Park Awards… I’m anticipating the atmosphere amongst award nominees will be as adrenaline-fuelled as their rides!”

Naomi Wilkinson & Dave Payne to present UK Theme Park Awards 2025

Dave Payne added:

"I'm thrilled to host the UK Theme Park Awards. From childhood memories of riding The Ultimate at Lightwater Valley to chasing thrills at Alton Towers, Chessington, and countless other incredible parks – nothing beats the excitement of a theme park!”

Public Voting Now Open – Win Tickets to the Ceremony

The public has the power to decide this year’s biggest awards, with voting open until 1st September. To make it even more exciting, voters can enter a competition to win two tickets to the awards ceremony by sharing an "I Voted" graphic on social media with the #UKThemeParkAwards hashtag.

Vote now at www.ukthemeparkawards.com