Bedford's Medic Clinic gets facelift similar to Goldings as part of heritage scheme

It’s part of ongoing work in the High Street
By Clare Turner
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 15:07 BST

The Medic Clinic in Bedford’s High Street is the latest shop to get a facelift in the town.

Next to The Bear, on the corner of Lime Street, the shop follows in the footsteps of Blue Monk, Silver Square and Goldings to get a revamp.

The revamped Medic Clinic in the High StreetThe revamped Medic Clinic in the High Street
The work was made possible as part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone.

Historic England, Bedford Borough Council and Bedford BID supported the scheme with works nearly complete.

National funding was secured by the previous Liberal Democrat administration to the tune of £1.76 million to support the restoration of historic buildings on the High Street.

Councillor Henry Vann, Liberal Democrat group leader, who oversaw the High Street Heritage Action Zone on the council, said: “The new works look fantastic. This is yet another boost for our High Street. We hope the new administration will continue this work supporting our town centre businesses and investing in our heritage.”

