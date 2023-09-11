Bedford’s Gordon Arms named one of the prettiest pubs in Britain
Do you agree?
The Gordon Arms in Bedford has been named one of the prettiest pubs in the country, according to Camra
Five pubs – including the Castle Road boozer – were given the accolade as part of its Pub Design Awards.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Gordon Arms won in the community local category – reserved for an outstanding refurbished street-corner pub.
According to Camra, the pub is a “neighbourhood hangout which offers great beer and food plus friendly service”.
The four other pubs named were in London and Exeter.