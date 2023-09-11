News you can trust since 1845
Bedford’s Gordon Arms named one of the prettiest pubs in Britain

By Clare Turner
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:06 BST
The Gordon Arms

The Gordon Arms in Bedford has been named one of the prettiest pubs in the country, according to Camra

Five pubs – including the Castle Road boozer – were given the accolade as part of its Pub Design Awards.

The Gordon Arms won in the community local category – reserved for an outstanding refurbished street-corner pub.

According to Camra, the pub is a “neighbourhood hangout which offers great beer and food plus friendly service”.

The four other pubs named were in London and Exeter.

