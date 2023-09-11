The Gordon Arms

The Gordon Arms in Bedford has been named one of the prettiest pubs in the country, according to Camra

Five pubs – including the Castle Road boozer – were given the accolade as part of its Pub Design Awards.

The Gordon Arms won in the community local category – reserved for an outstanding refurbished street-corner pub.

According to Camra, the pub is a “neighbourhood hangout which offers great beer and food plus friendly service”.