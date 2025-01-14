Bedford’s CRDOne wins National Client Satisfaction Award, director Carl Darnell gains national and local recognition

CRDOne founder Carl Darnell

CRDOne, a forward-thinking digital marketing agency based in Bedford, has recently won the coveted Client Satisfaction Award from Business Awards UK, recognising the agency’s dedication to exceptional results in SEO, PPC, and web design.

In addition to this national recognition, CRDOne’s Director, Carl Darnell, has also achieved local and national distinctions, being shortlisted for both Business Leader of the Year at the SME National Awards and the Community Impact Luton Awards for Business Person of the Year. Carl’s dedication to innovative digital solutions and community impact has earned him respect from clients and peers alike.

Carl and his team have garnered impressive results for clients, including helping a local tech company compete with bigger names like Music Magpie, Mazuma Mobile, and CEX, scaling applications for a further education college by 149% over the course of a year, and helping a trading company grow leads more than 100% over six months.

Carl shared his gratitude for the recognition, saying, “We’re incredibly proud to have received this award for Client Satisfaction. Our team is passionate about delivering results that make a difference, and we’re grateful for the trust our clients place in us.”