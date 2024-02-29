Bedford's Body Shop branch. Picture: Google Maps

The Body Shop in Bedford is set to close for good next week, according to shop workers.

The BBC had earlier reported that closures were due to begin in the next four to six weeks - but staff at the Silver Street shop say it’s due to close its doors next week, with no alternative jobs being offered when it closes.

The shop is among 75 across the UK set to close according to FRP Advisory, the firm in charge of restructuring the cosmetics brand.

The closures will mean between 750 and 800 people will be made redundant. But The Body Shop will keep 116 branches open.

FRP Advisory’s Tony Wright said: "In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business. We remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward."

The brand was founded in 1976 by Dame Anita Roddick. In 2006, the business was sold to L'Oreal. It has changed hands twice since then, and in late 2023, it was bought by private equity firm Aurelius.