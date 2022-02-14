Bedford's Barns Hotel gets gastropub revamp and new name after flooding

The Barns Hotel is getting a major revamp after the flooding over a year ago.

It will reopen this spring after a substantial refurbishment - and will get a new name too.

No longer the Barns Hotel, it will be transformed into The Kingfisher

At the end of 2020, the Cardington Road hotel was flooded by the River Great Ouse and was closed throughout 2021.

Owners Vineyard Group promises The Kingfisher will be a stylish gastropub, serving cask ales, great wines and delicious seasonal dishes.

The 49 bedrooms will have a refresh - but the 13th century wedding and events barn will have its own identity and be rebranded as The Tithe Barn, continuing to host weddings and events.

Managing director Andrew McKenzie said: “The hotel and wedding barn have always been very popular but this fantastic riverside setting has never realised its potential as a great dining location.

"It has undergone a complete transformation and we hope The Kingfisher will become the place to go on the Bedford dining scene.