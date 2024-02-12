Bedford’s award winning floor layer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

LVT Flooring has become increasingly popular over the last 20 years.

Dean Dickinson, owner of Marston Flooring Ltd has been fitting LVT flooring since he was 17.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After setting up his own business in 2020, Dean has really pushed himself and taken part in lots of LVT training courses to ensure he can provide the best installation of Luxury Vinyl Tiles to his customers.

LVT Fitter of the Year

He may have been fitting LVT flooring all of his adult life, however he felt like there was still lots to learn. He wanted to make sure his quality of work was at the highest standard and continues to keep up to date with training and British Standards.

In 2021 Dean reached the UK final of LVT Fitter of the Year 2021 and narrowly missed out on the winners title. This competition alternates each year with Carpet Fitter of the Year.