News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Bedford’s award winning floor layer

Dean Dickinson - LVT Fitter of the Year Winner 2023.
By Lisa DickinsonContributor
Published 12th Feb 2024, 12:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

LVT Flooring has become increasingly popular over the last 20 years.

Dean Dickinson, owner of Marston Flooring Ltd has been fitting LVT flooring since he was 17.

After setting up his own business in 2020, Dean has really pushed himself and taken part in lots of LVT training courses to ensure he can provide the best installation of Luxury Vinyl Tiles to his customers.

LVT Fitter of the Year LVT Fitter of the Year
LVT Fitter of the Year
Most Popular

He may have been fitting LVT flooring all of his adult life, however he felt like there was still lots to learn. He wanted to make sure his quality of work was at the highest standard and continues to keep up to date with training and British Standards.

In 2021 Dean reached the UK final of LVT Fitter of the Year 2021 and narrowly missed out on the winners title. This competition alternates each year with Carpet Fitter of the Year.

2023 was the next time round and Dean reached the final again. The finals took place at The National Flooring Show in Harrogate in September 2023. After two days of competing with the best fitters in the country. Dean was crowned the Winner of LVT Fitter of the Year.

Related topics:BedfordHarrogate