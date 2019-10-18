BedfordBID wins vote to continue for another five years

The Bedford Business Improvement District (BID) will continue for at least five more years, following a ballot of local businesses.

Business ratepayers in Bedford, with a business of the required rateable value to be eligible to vote, were polled over recent weeks to say whether or not they supported the renewal of the BID.

In order to continue the BID must win the support of both the majority of businesses, and the majority of businesses by their aggregate rateable value.

Out of 175 votes, 121 were in favour of continuing the BID and 54 were against.

