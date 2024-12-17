Bedford woman wins gold at the SME National Business Person of the Year awards

Michelle Crook from Bedford is the Gold winner in the SME National Business Person of the Year (2024) category

After winning Business Person of the Year (2024) – Gold, and Community Business of the Year (2024) – Silver at the SME Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, Michelle Crook, the Founder and Director of Reactiv8 the Nation and Iamgr8 Academy was directly nominated to the National finals held at Wembley on December 6th, 2024, where she won Gold for the National Business Person of the Year (2024) category. What followed later was us creating a history by taking home the Gold alongside taking Wembley by the storm after the dream team of Reactiv8 the Nation shared stage with the Official Globe Girls and danced all night long to celebrate their golden success.