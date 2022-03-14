Bedford woman who design's tech accessories gets award from 'Dragon' Theo Paphitis
Former Microsoft consultant left six-figure salary to start up business
A Bedford-based entrepreneur who left behind a six-figure consultancy career to design women’s tech accessories has won two top awards.
Last year, Bedford Today revealed how Bobbi Trehan-Young, of Great Denham, had left Microsoft to set up Bobbi | London
Well, all her hard work is beginning to pay off as Bobbi has won not one but two awards.
She was awarded the Small Business Sunday #SBS by Theo Paphitis from Dragon's Den at a ceremony in Birmingham - as well as receiving the Small Business Saturday #SmallBiz100 by Small Business Britain at a ceremony at the House of Lords.
And although the famous Dragon hasn't invested in her business, Theo is offering Bobbi guidance, support as well as new opportunities.