Bedford woman who design's tech accessories gets award from 'Dragon' Theo Paphitis

A Bedford-based entrepreneur who left behind a six-figure consultancy career to design women’s tech accessories has won two top awards.

Last year, Bedford Today revealed how Bobbi Trehan-Young, of Great Denham, had left Microsoft to set up Bobbi | London

Well, all her hard work is beginning to pay off as Bobbi has won not one but two awards.

Bobbi Trehan-Young and Theo Paphitis

She was awarded the Small Business Sunday #SBS by Theo Paphitis from Dragon's Den at a ceremony in Birmingham - as well as receiving the Small Business Saturday #SmallBiz100 by Small Business Britain at a ceremony at the House of Lords.