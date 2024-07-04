Bedford woman announced as winner in the 2024 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrating excellence: Women in Transport & Logistics 2024 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Award Winners Announced

The 2024 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards winners were announced at the awards ceremony and luncheon held in London and attended by over 480 industry leaders.

Now in their 17th year, the awards were launched to shine a spotlight on the varied and increasing avenues of opportunities available in the traditionally male-dominated industry and celebrate the vital role that women play within it. Despite progress, only 23% of the industry’s 1.5million employees identify as women, more than half of these women are in non-transport roles, and alarmingly 54% of organisations lack formal targets, commitments, or quotas for gender diversity.1

Maxine Benson MBE, Co-Founder of everywoman said: “Studies consistently demonstrate that diverse teams foster greater creativity, problem-solving abilities, employee engagement, and overall profitability within organizations. The economic benefits of equalising the labour force could lead to potential gains of 10% of GDP by 2030.2 Attracting, retaining, and advancing women has the power to fuel progress, unlock innovation and drive growth, not just for organisations but for the UK economy. Now in our 25th year, everywoman continues to play a significant part in recognising exceptional women whose innovation, skills, resilience, and leadership will inspire future generations of women to fulfil their career ambitions in vibrant and dynamic industries. Congratulations to this year’s winners and finalists who continue to demonstrate the vital role women play as role models and innovators in transport and logistics.”

There are two winners per category (Leader and Above & Beyond) and one winner for Tech Innovator, International Inspiration, Industry Champion, Male Agent of Change, Apprentice of the Year, and Sustainability Champion.