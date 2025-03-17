Bedford WHSmith to close its doors in July
The company has confirmed it will close the branch in Midland Road in July, though it’s not known as yet how many jobs will be affected.
It runs 1,100 stores and has previously announced it plans to open over 100 new branches in railway stations, hospitals and airports, where profits are higher.
A WHSmith spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the WHSmith store in Bedford will be closing in July.
"It is no longer sustainable to continue to trade from this location and the decision has been taken to close the store as a result of the forthcoming lease expiry.
"We are disappointed to be losing our presence in Bedford and we would like to thank all our customers for their support and for shopping with us. We are also extremely grateful for the commitment of our in store colleagues who we will support with this transition and redeploy to nearby stores, where possible.”